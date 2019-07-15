Venomous snake under couch bites man

A Nicholas County man survived a bite from an unwelcome house guest.

West Virginia Natural Resources Police (WVDNR) officers met with the man in late June. The department just posted about the incident on Facebook Monday.

According to the post, the man met the officers with a plastic bag in his hand. Inside was a dead snake. The man also had leather gloves and a shed snake skin.

He told the officers he found the snake in his home about two weeks prior to their visit. The man said he was reaching under his couch when the copperhead bit him.

Over the next several days after the bite, he said he became ill with a high fever and vomiting as well as swelling around the bite spot. The man told the DNR officers he was feeling better, but they still recommended he seek medical attention.

Copperhead snakes are venomous and their bites can be life-threatening. In an article about snake bites, the Mayo Clinic describes them as having copper-colored heads, reddish brown bodies, and dark bands.

If you are ever bitten by a venomous snake, the Mayo Clinic recommends you call 911 and take these steps while waiting for medical help:





-Remain calm and move beyond the snake's striking distance.

-Remove jewelry and tight clothing before you start to swell.

-Position yourself, if possible, so that the bite is at or below the level of your heart.

-Clean the wound, but don't flush it with water. Cover it with a clean, dry dressing.

