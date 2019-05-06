The Mayor of Hurricane is warning people to make sure roofing companies are legit after a hail storm struck on Friday.

Mayor warns of potential roofing scams following storms

"Today I received several calls from people that say that there are contractors, from out of town, coming into town and wanting to assess their buildings and property for damage," said Mayor of Hurricane, Scott Edwards.

Mayor Edwards says he's had multiple complaints from business owners about contractors being pushy, which is what he says is also a warning sign that a contractor may not be licensed.

Edwards says if you're in Hurricane city limits you should always call City Hall to verify that the business is licensed and insured. He says if you're out of city limits, you can call the West Virginia Secretary of State's office to verify.

"Anybody can get business cards printed. A smart enough criminal will do that. I'm not saying they're all criminals but you must verify or else it's on you.

Edwards also says it's not just money that you could be risking, it's also liability.

He asks that everyone does their homework and verifies a business before allowing them into their homes.

