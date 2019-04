A person was airlifted to the hospital after an ATV crash Thursday afternoon in Richwood, according to the Richwood Fire Department.

Firefighters say it happened around 3:05 p.m. along John Bess Lane.

The person who was hurt was taken to New Hope Community Center.

Redi-Care EMS also was at the scene.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time, and no name has been released.