Victim identified in deadly Mingo County shooting

Deputies have released the name of the victim in a fatal shooting that happened during the weekend in Mingo County.

They say Jamie Prater, 37, of Newtown, was shot and killed Sunday evening.

The Mingo County Sheriff's Department tells WSAZ.com it occurred in the Newtown area around 7 p.m.

The accused shooter is cooperating with the investigation, deputies say.

At this time, no arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation.

No further details are being released.

