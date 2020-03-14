Victim in hit and run dies; suspect still on the run

A woman who was hit by a car last week in Charleston has died.

Police say Heather Ross, 35, from Charleston died Friday, a week after she was hit on Grant Street.

Police say Ross was walking children to school at the time.

According to a release, Che Dushon Lark, 44, of Charleston now faces charges for fleeing with reckless indifference causing death. Police say he also has a drug possession charge against him as well.

Charleston Police and U.S. Marshals are looking for Lark.

Anyone who has information of Lark's whereabouts is asked to call Charleston Police at 304-348-6480 or 911.