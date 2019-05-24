Video of fight between inmates released in Arkansas jail

A video showed a nearly four and a half minute fight between two inmates at the Craighead County Detention Center that led to one inmate’s death was released Thursday.

Craighead County authorities released a video Thursday, showing a fight between Little Joe Wilson and Markus Gentry in April 2019 at the jail. (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

Exclusive video of the April 2019 fight between Little Joe Wilson and Markus Gentry inside the jail showed the two fighting in a main cell block.

Wilson, who was arrested March 28 after police found drugs and weapons at a house in the 1800-block of Cedar Heights Drive, died at a hospital.

According to police, Gentry was a suspect in a Jan. 1 shooting on West Huntington Street in Jonesboro.

On the video, Wilson appears to make the first move, going in and slamming Gentry against a jail cell. Both inmates could be seen putting each other in headlocks, as Wilson attempts to make a few blows.

From there, several inmates circled around the fight and looked, at times, to try to break up things.

Wilson could be seen trying to step away as Gentry reaches toward him and begins hitting him, according to the video.

Gentry then tries to block the punches but gets slammed onto a nearby table.

Both Wilson and Gentry continued to fight as inmates looked on, the video noted. During the fight, it appears that either Wilson or Gentry tried to reach for a mop but an inmate was able to get it away from them.

After about four and a half minutes, a jail officer arrived and stopped the fight, the video noted.

Wilson’s body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy.

Officials are awaiting the cause of death in the case as well as a decision from the prosecuting attorney’s office on whether or not charges will be filed against Gentry.

Copyright 2019 KAIT via Gray Television, Inc. All rights reserved.