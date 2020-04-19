Video of hospital employee singing 'Country Roads' goes viral

A video of an environmental service tech at CAMC General is going viral.

In the video shot by Deeanna Summers on Friday, her friend, Dalton Landers is seen singing a rendition of "Country Roads" in a stairwell at the hospital.

"I know we are all going through a rough time right now!" Summers' caption said, "But us West Virginians are tough and can handle anything! Stay inside and stay safe!"

To date, 890 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in West Virginia. and at least 20 people have died.