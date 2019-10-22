UPDATE | Herbert Hoover High School site clears final hurdle for construction

UPDATE 10/22/19 @ 9:27 a.m.

The proposed site for the new Herbert Hoover High School has received final approval from FEMA, allowing construction to proceed.

The new Herbert Hoover High School is expected to open sometime in early to mid-2021.

According to a release from West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, FEMA's environmental assessment found the new location will have no adverse impact on water and other natural resources, nor would it adversely affect threatened or endangered species.

“We are thrilled to receive this finding,” WVDHSEM Director Mike Todorovich said. “Rebuilding Herbert Hoover High School is a huge step in the overall recovery process for this community.”

In June 2016, floodwaters destroyed the former high school. It was demolished last fall. Since then, students have attended class at Elkview Middle School, and portables have helped the school accommodate all the students.

The new site is in the Givens Fork area between the Elkview exit of Interstate 79 and U.S. Route 119. Elkview Baptist Church owned the land before the purchase.

Land for the new Herbert Hoover High School has been purchased, Kanawha County Schools said Wednesday.

The school systems reports that it's awaiting the draft environmental assessment from FEMA.

Excitement is building for the new Herbert Hoover High School, even though it’s still more than two years away from completion.

Architects with Williamson Shriver Architects released a video of the new high school, complete with artist renditions of the state-of-the-art building.

