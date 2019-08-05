Video shows boy in China fall into manhole

A 3-year-old boy in southwest China had to be pulled from a well last week after he fell into a manhole. Security video captured the shocking ordeal.

Video taken in China shows a boy fall down a manhole. (Source: CCTV/CNN)

The boy was walking along the street looking curiously at the broken manhole cover when he suddenly darted right over to it and instantly disappeared down the well.

At first, his father tried to get inside but then quickly changed his mind.

The dad then lay on the ground and reached all the way in the manhole to pull his son out.

The boy was scared but not seriously hurt.

Authorities quickly blocked off the broken manhole and contacted maintenance to fix it.

