Vigil held for missing Sissonville woman

Kanawha Sheriff's Office says Crystal Dawn Kiser, 38, of Jackson County was last seen on August 9th.

"There's no way that she just walked out the door and never came back," said Kelly Boggess-George, a cousin of Crystal.

Deputies say Kiser is roughly 5’06”, 150 lbs with brown hair, and hazel eyes. Kiser lives in Jackson County, West Virginia but was staying at a relatives house on Lessie Lane in Sissonville, where she was reported missing.

"She would've never left her children in a million years, not in a million years would she have left her children," said Boggess-George. "Her grandmother had been in the hospital for over a week and she had not missed one day of going to the hospital."

Deputies say Kiser does not have her vehicle, and it is unknown where she went or with whom she would have left.

Thursday night, family and friends of Kiser gathered at Sissonville Middle School to honor Crystal and celebrate her birthday.

"I would hope that it's her birthday and she would come home and say 'surprise.' That's what I hope but what I think, I don't even want to talk about what I think," said Boggess-George.

"There's a great time of need, I couldn't imagine not knowing where she's at," said Pastor Robbie Holmes, who also grew up with Crystal. "To me, I think that's the scariest thing, is to not having the understanding and the closure."

Anyone with information on Crystal's whereabouts is urged to call (304) 357-0169, submit a tip on Kanawha Sheriff's website at www.kanawhasheriff.us, or email them at tips@kanawhasheriff.us.