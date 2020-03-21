Village of Barboursville closing park areas in response to COVID-19

The Village of Barboursville is closing all of its park areas in response to COVID-19.

The village has announced it is closing Barboursville Community Park, sister park areas and the Barboursville Skate Park effective Saturday, March 21.

This will also include the Village of Barboursville Elementary playground.

Only employees of the Village of Barboursville and employees of the Barboursville School for Adolescents will be permitted in the park and other park areas until further notice.

No reservations for the splash park, amphitheater, shelters, practice fields or otherwise will be taken.

A full refund will be issued to anyone who had already reserved and paid for any of those areas.

However, any reservations made to-date will be kept on the calendar in case the situation changes.

"During this time of uncertainty, we ask all members of the community to be patient as things change and daily routines are impacted," said Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum.