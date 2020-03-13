Village of Barboursville closing senior center at end of day in response to COVID-19

The village of Barboursville has announced its plans to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The village says as long as hand-sanitizer is available, dispensers will be placed throughout offices, city buildings and in city vehicles.

According to the village, they are still following regular sanitation and cleaning procedures.

Village officials say senior citizens activities will be suspended at the Barboursville Senior Center starting Monday, March 16.

All activities scheduled at the center will be canceled until further notice and the facility will close at the end of business of Friday.

The parks and recreation department will continue regular hours of operation. Local youth sports organizations will be responsible for disseminating information to parents and athletes as far as scheduled activities.

As far as garbage collection, the village says services will continue on as normal unless otherwise announced. The same goes for sanitary sewer repair and maintenance.

However, village officials are encouraging homeowners to not discard anything except toilet paper into the sewer system. This can place a strain on the system and can lead to a system failure.