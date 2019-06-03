Village of Coal Grove advises residents to not use pink water

The Village of Coal Grove issued a statement about pink water running through the village’s system.

According to the village, the discolored water was caused by a pump malfunction at the water plant. The malfunction caused “too much of a chemical to be released into the water system.”

They say the chemical is not harmful.

Village officials advise people not to drink, bathe, or wash clothes using the water until it is clear.

The statement was posted on the village's website just before 9 a.m. Monday and officials say the water is expected to be clear in three to four hours.

