Heavy wind and rain means people in Scioto County Community of South Webster will have some cleaning up to do this weekend.

According to a post on the Village of South Webster's Facebook page: "Trees, debris, and lines are down all over the Village. Trampolines are in the streets. Please stay home and let people get this cleaned up. Safety, safety, safety people."

WSAZ has a crew headed to South Webster.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.