Vintage shop coming to Charleston Town Center Mall

A former temporary holiday store is becoming a permanent tenant in the Charleston Town Center.

According to a news release from Charleston Town Center, Shipwreck Collection Market will be opening in March.

Shipwreck Collection Market was a holiday vintage shop open during the Christmas seasons, but will now be working with more than 30 vendors to make their residency in the Town Center Mall permanent.

The release says that Shipwreck Collection will feature an "eclectic collaboration of treasures" including signs, apparel, jewelry, salsas, candles, and furniture.

Shipwreck Collection Market will have a grand opening celebration at 10 a.m. March 7.

