Vinton County Junior Fair canceled this summer

COVID-19 has claimed another summer event in our region.

The Vinton County Agricultural Society announced Thursday that the Vinton County Junior Fair is canceled this year.

According to the Vinton County Agricultural Society, the decision was based on increased operating costs and new health mandates.

"We plan to make the 2021 Vinton County Junior Fair better through use of resources that we currently have to save for future Vinton County Junior Fairs,” the organization said in a release.

