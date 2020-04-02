Vinton County drug bust

A report of a car parked at a business supposed to be shut down due to Gov. DeWine's stay at home order ended with a drug arrest Wednesday.

The McArthur Police Department says the call about a vehicle parked at the VFW on Veteran's Memorial Drive came in at 5:45 p.m.

According to the McArthur Police Chief, Captain Heaton and K-9 officer Zara found a woman in the driver's seat and asked for her identification. While she was attempting to located her identification, Captain Heaton noticed a pipe in her wallet.

Kelly Vu, 21, of Commercial Point, Ohio was asked to get out of the car and a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was called in to assist in the matter.

While taking Vu into custody, Captain Heaton saw a syringe and a needle in her hand.

The police department says K-9 Zara gave a positive indication of the odor of illegal narcotics in the vehicle. Several drug-related items were found in the vehicle as well as suspected cocaine and methamphetamine.

Kelly Vu was transported to the South East Ohio Regional Jail on charges of drug trafficking, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The case will be reviewed by the Vinton County Prosecutor's Office for possible additional charges.

