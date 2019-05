A road is closed in Vinton County due to water damage from Friday's severe weather.

911 dispatchers tell WSAZ Long Run Road in Knox Township is closed.

The road is only open to local traffic. Dispatchers say they hope to have it back open by Monday.

They're asking all other drivers to avoid the area so crews can work on repairs.

Dispatchers say culverts washed out and the flooding damaged the road.

