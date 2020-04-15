Vinton shirts label them as 'State Champions'

Vinton County has the smallest population of all the counties in the state. There are about 13,000 people spread out across 400 square miles.

It's the hometown feel that keeps John McGee and Spring Street Sports going.

"We do custom T-shirts, uniforms and embroidery," said McGee, owner of Spring Street Sports.

One by one, sports seasons got postponed, then cancelled. The shop grew quieter, now McGee is doing pick-up orders. But there's one thing he misses most.

"I miss all the sports kids coming in here everyday to get their stuff," McGee said. "School's out, so I don't get to see these kids."

He kept getting a request for a championship shirt, boasting the fact that Vinton County is the only remaining Ohio county without a confirmed case of COVID-19 yet.

"I was a little skeptical, I didn't want think of this being a joking matter, because obviously it's serious," McGee said. "But if this brings a little bit of relief to people, something a little bit fun, we've all been cooped up."

The shirts are selling for $10 each plus tax. Larger sizes will incur an additional fee. Sales are helping support a small, family owned business.

They read: "COVID-19 State Champions 2020. Vinton County is hard to beat at home."

McGee said he wanted to include the fact that people are adhering to social distancing guidelines and staying home.

"My first thought was to do the old Ricky Bobby saying and turn it around a bit and 'if you're not last, you're first.,' " McGee said.

The Vinton County Health Department wants to stress, that just because they haven't had a confirmed case of COVID-19 yet, doesn't mean there are none. It just means no one meeting the testing criteria has tested positive.

The Vinton County Health Department has received complaints about non-compliant businesses since the stay-at-home order was issued.

In a statement to WSAZ they said:

"This is a new process for all of us: residents and businesses. Most businesses want to comply with the order, they just do not realize that something they were doing may have been in violation of the order. All of our businesses have been willing to make changes to come

into compliance. We will continue to work with essential businesses and serve as an education resource for COVID-19 information."

McGee says they're mass producing the shirts to keep up with demand.

To order, give them a call at 740- 596-8337 or email springstsports@yahoo.com.

They also offer a 'Stay Strong' tee that helps support a vaccine/cure.

McGee tells WSAZ he's looking forward to seeing neighbors, friends and customers out on the ball fields soon.