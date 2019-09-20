Resident reacts to violent trend on Charleston's West Side

The fifth violent incident on Charleston's West Side this week alone has left one man in the hospital.

Shots fired into a car from Thursday night's shooting on Charleston's West Side that left one man in the hospital.

Police said a large number of shots were fired near the intersection of 6th Street and Park Avenue around 10 p.m. Thursday. Click here for more.

Robert Brown, 32, was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He is in stable condition.

"As of last night, because when all of that went down, it just felt like cannon fire was going off on my porch," resident Ryan said. That's how close it was. And just upstairs there there were five little children up there sleeping in that bed."

Ryan, who preferred not to give his full name, said he is tired of the constant violence near his home and has decided to leave town, moving away after just a few months.

"The outlets for violence are endless and until we put a stop to it ourselves, this is not going to stop," Ryan said. "It's not the police's fault, it's not the detective's fault, it's not the community's fault. It's just these outsiders coming in from where ever, trying to come in and stomp all over and make a bunch of illegal money. At the same time they are killing people!"

WSAZ reached out to Mayor Amy Goodwin's office and the Charleston Police Department multiple times on Friday to request on-camera interviews about stopping the violence in that section of town. Our requests were not returned and we were sent this statement around 4:30 p.m. from Police Chief Opie Smith:

"The Charleston Police Department is working closely with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, the United States Attorney's Office and the entire law enforcement community to apprehend those responsible for the recent violence in Charleston. This weekend, the Charleston Police Department will have extra patrols throughout Charleston. If you have any information in regard to the recent violence, please contact the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-8111."

Police are investigating if these five recent incidents are connected. Click here to see the others.

No arrests have been made in Thursday's shooting.