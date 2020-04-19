Virginia couple celebrates 20 years of marriage despite pandemic precautions

An Augusta County couple has been married for 20 year this month, and they are not letting the coronavirus pandemic keep them from celebrating their love.

"Did you think we'd make it 20 years? Well, deep in my heart, that's what your anniversary card says, deep in my heart, I knew we would too," Penny Coffey said to her husband, Brad. "I would marry you all over again if you asked me."

Brad suffered from a major stroke three years ago and has been staying at the Accordius Health in Waynesboro ever since, but that never stopped Penny from seeing her husband.

"Nothing is going to stop me from being with my husband and do what I need to do for him and put a smile on his face like I do everyday," Coffey said.

But to celebrate 20 years of marriage during a pandemic, they had to get a little creative.

"I told him on the phone, 'Honey, I got such a big surprise for you. It's going to make you cry,' and he laughed at me. Well, he started crying. He was so happy," Coffey said.

Penny decorated their truck with balloons, signs and streamers. She even wore her wedding dress and bought her husband a new wedding ring for their special day.

Staff at Accordius Health Waynesboro also made the couple a special wedding cake.

They were separated by a window, but connected in their hearts.

"Where there's hope, there's a will, and where there's a will, there's a way, and look deep in your heart and you'll find it," Coffey said.

She said it has been tough not being able to see him three to four times a week like she normally would, due to coronavirus precautions.

"But I'm going to count the days until I can just go inside and hug him again and bring him my colorings that I do and put another smile on his face," Coffey said.

She said she is doing everything she can to get ready for when he can come back home.