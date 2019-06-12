Virginia school district buys food truck to feed children over the summer

A school district in Virginia wants to make sure students get lunch during the summer, so it bought a food truck to fulfill that goal, WDBJ reports.

The district paid $42,000 for a food truck that serves lunch to kids under 18 for free while school is out of session. (Source: WDBJ/CNN)

During the school year, Danville Public Schools serves around 5,000 lunches daily. That need doesn’t change when the weather gets warm.

“So, I challenged our guys and gals: let’s feed more kids this summer. This addition will help us out," said Philip Gardner, director of Child Nutrition.

The district paid $42,000 for a food truck that serves lunch to kids under 18 for free while school is out of session. From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, students can get their lunch.

In the first week alone, the truck served nearly 600 meals.

“Food trucks are popular... We’re trying to bring that popularity to school nutrition as well," Gardner said. “The possibilities are endless, so if we can double that, triple that, that’s awesome. It’s about feeding our students at the end of the day.”

Officials say the money was well-spent, and the vehicle, which is equipped with Wi-Fi, can be used for other purposes throughout the school year.

“It’s just the right thing to do. I mean, it’s just really a neat, innovative, agile way of meeting a need," said Dr. Stanley Jones, the superintendent.

Adults can also purchase meals from the truck for $3.65. All of the money will head back to the Child Nutrition budget, which is roughly $4.6 million.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.