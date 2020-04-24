Virtual Kids Club with Huntington Mall

Your kids can learn and laugh with a new program the Huntington Mall is offering: Virtual Kids Club presented by Club McFinn Junior.

The Virtual Kids Club is every Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to noon.

You can participate by going to the mall's Facebook page Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

There is a different topic every weekday for kids.

Monday: Explore Kindness program

Tuesday and Thursday: Hooked on Science with Mr. Science, Jason Lindsey

Wednesday: Story time or Captain McFinn yoga

Friday: craft time or an art project kids can do at home.