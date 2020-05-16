Virtual groundbreaking set for new Nicholas County schools

Almost four years after after devastating floods destroyed several schools in Nicholas County, a groundbreaking for new buildings has been set.

Social distancing guidelines from COVID-19 are keeping the district from having an in-person ceremony and celebration, so they are turning to an online format.

On June 1, a ceremony for Richwood High School, Richwood Middle School and Cherry River Elementary will be broadcast from Cherry River Elementary at 10:00 a.m.

Then the groundbreaking for Nicholas County High School, Nicholas County Career Technical Education Center, and Summersville Middle School will be broadcast from the Glade Creek Business Park at 12:00 p.m.

Both will be broadcast on the district's Facebook page.

As part of a new configuration of the schools, Richwood High School, Richwood Middle School, and a remodeled Cherry River Elementary will share a campus as a “Community School,” serving PreK-12th grade.

Nicholas County High School and Summersville Middle School will share a campus per the mediated agreement, as a “Comprehensive” school, serving students 6th-12th grade.

District officials say Richwood and Summersville Middle Schools will offer career exploration in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering Math, Arts, Social Services, and Construction/Manufacturing.)

The Nicholas County School District is home to approximately 3,600 students and 14 schools.