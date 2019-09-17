Virtual tour allows reporter to imagine life with dementia

According to the Centers for Disease Control, around 5 million people age 65 and older suffer from some form of dementia. They say that number could easily triple by 2060.

A virtual reality exercise allowed WSAZ's Chad Hedrick to experience what it is like to live with dementia.

With staggering numbers, facilities are finding ways to work with caregivers to introduce tools that they can use to learn about what a patient with dementia faces.

A virtual reality offered by River Park Hospital in Huntington literally allows anyone to walk in the shoes of someone living with dementia.

"I think most of us just feel like it is a thinking problem, that people just don't think as well as they used to, but it's a whole body issue," said Elizabeth Townsend, executive director of Morning Pointe Senior Living in Russell. They worked with River Park to bring the virtual reality to their facility Tuesday.

"Every time somebody comes through this tour, they learn a little bit more about how to better communicate with someone with dementia," Townsend added.

WSAZ's Chad Hedrick went through the exercise where participants have to wear goggles that blur their vision, wear noise-canceling headphones, and gloves that restrict use of fingers. The exercise gives you a list of what seems like easy to do tasks, but with the restrictions, makes it much more difficult to think about the next step.

"A lot of times people say, 'I wish I had gone through this years ago,' " said Amber Lakin, Morning Pointe's marketing director. "Just because of how much it helps them when they are talking with a parent or loved one. They're really able to be on their level."

Treatments for dementia vary case-to-case. Neurodegenerative dementias, like Alzheimer’s, have no cure. However, there are medications that can help manage symptoms.

Some of those symptoms early early signs of dementia may include:

problems with memory



reasoning and problem solving



getting lost in familiar areas



forgetting old memories



forgetting the name of a close family member

Morning Pointe also offers counseling and other services for families who have loved ones battling dementia. For information on what they offer, call 606-833-1120.