Virus lockdowns an extra ordeal for special-needs children

Coronavirus lockdown is proving a particularly tough ordeal for children with disabilities and their families.

Special schools and support programs have been shut down. After weeks of lockdown, a 14-year-old French boy with autism took a pickax to the wall of his house with the hope that he could finally go out.

He's one of France's 350,000 school students with disabilities.

France's particularly tough lockdown measures were a shock to many children with special needs, cut off from their friends and teachers, deprived of their reassuring routine.

Similar dramas are playing out in families around the world, as parents work extra-hard to allay their children's fears.