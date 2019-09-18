Volunteer fire departments awarded grants for staffing, equipment

Multiple volunteer fire departments in West Virginia are receiving grants to help with staffing and equipment.

U.S. Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-W.Va.) made an announcement Tuesday about the grants from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

One of the grants, a $501,275 Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant, will go to the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department for recruitment and retention.

A second grant, totaling $348,099.99, will be divided among three cities. Here is the breakdown of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG):





Mason Volunteer Fire Department - $38,000 for extrication equipment



City of Bluefield - $155,449.52 for radios/exhaust systems



City of Williamson, Inc. - $154,650.47 for self-contained breathing apparatuses



FEMA is awarding a total of $645,567.59 in AFG grants to West Virginia firefighters, according to a press release from Miller's office.

“Our firefighters risk their lives every day to keep our communities safe," said Miller. "They deserve the best equipment and all the resources available to make that possible. I thank all of West Virginia’s firefighters and all first responders for their daily commitment to saving lives and I will continue fighting to bring more funding home.”

In addition to the departments listed above, Miller said the New Martinsville Fire Department, Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department, Route 34 Volunteer Fire Department, Elizabeth Volunteer Fire Department Inc., and the West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. are also receiving funding.