Volunteers remove nearly 3.5 tons of trash from Kanawha River basin

Volunteers removed nearly three and a half tons of litter from the Kanawha River basin, according to a release from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.

One hundred thirty-three volunteers joined in the 30th annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup, picking up 361 tires among the litter from six sites. The initiative is part of the WVDEP’s Make it Shine program.

This year’s cleanup locations were Kanawha Falls, Krodel Park, Magic Island, Rush Creek, Winfield Beach, and a 1.5-mile stretch of the Elk River – a tributary into the Kanawha River.

Volunteers spent nearly 290 hours on the cleanup. According to the WVDEP, the Elk River site saw the greatest improvement, with 45 volunteers collecting more than two tons of litter and 358 tires there alone.

