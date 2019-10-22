Voters in Ironton to decide whether to raise city income tax

In two weeks, voters in Ironton will have the choice whether to agree to a 3/4 percent increase of the city income tax.

A levy on the ballot would up the city income tax from 1 percent to 1.75.

Ironton City Councilman Jim Tordiff held a forum at Ohio University Southern Tuesday night to educate voters on the city's financial woes and what the extra money would go toward.

"There's a misconception city council is imposing it, which is not the case at all," Tordiff said.

Tordiff says the extra $1.5 million a year would go toward paying for several issues in the city, including the EPA-mandated separation of wastewater and sewage lines, along with repairs on their water plants.

"The finances of the city are poor," Tordiff said. "They've been poor for some time."

He says without the extra revenue, the city would likely be forced to make cuts from the police and fire departments.

"If we are going to become a progressive city and a city that grows, we have to have a full-time fire department, and I know what our police department faces on an every-day basis," Tordiff said.

A woman who attended the forum, who didn't want to be identified, says she plans to vote no, feeling she already pays enough.

"I'm completely opposed," she said. "It's just a burden on the people who do work."

Tordiff says if the majority of voters feel feel the same way, he understands.

"It's totally up to the citizens," he said.

If the tax levy passes, $500,000 will be set aside every year to upgrade city streets.

The Ironton city income tax hasn't been raised in 50 years.

