W. Va. Gov. Justice, Dept. of Education updates school closure plan

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and the state's Department of Education say all schools will remain closed to students through at least March 27 due to coronavirus concerns.

Essential staff, which will be determined by each county board of education, will report March 16-18 and all faculty and staff will report on March 19 and 20.

County boards of education will determine which staffers will be required to work starting March 23.

“At the heart of everything we are doing right now is the protection of our children, making sure our schools are safe for our teachers and staff, and making every effort to protect all of the people of West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said in a release. “I have been and will remain in constant contact with Superintendent Burch, and we both have heard the concerns of our teachers and school service personnel. We want to make sure all their concerns are taken into consideration as we develop our plans.”

Schools will remain closed to students until at least March 27 and no return date has been set.

The release also states that child nutritional programs will be minimally affected by the school closure and county boards of education may use school buses to transport meals to students during the closure.