W. Va. school districts filling students' needs through additional funding from HB 206

Schools all across West Virginia are doing more to meet students' social and emotional needs thanks to grant money laid out during June 2019's special legislative session, according to a press release.

House Bill 206 allocated an additional $30.5 million to counties in the form of block grants so schools could hire new personnel, train existing staff, invest in programs and contract for outside services.

According to the release, counties have used the money to provide direct and emotional and social support services to address growing needs form the opioid crisis and an increase in poverty rates.

As of December, schools have hired 115 new student support personnel statewide. The money has also been used to contract with agencies to provide mental health and social support services within 31 counties, leading to 59 full-time jobs, provide staff and faculty with trauma-informed training, and maintain current student support positions that could have been cut due to budget shortfalls.

