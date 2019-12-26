W. Va. state parks offer free New Year's Day hikes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Several West Virginia state parks and forests are offering free New Year's Day hikes next week.
West Virginia State Parks Chief Sam England says hiking is one of the main reasons visitors from inside and outside the state travel to parks.
A news release from the state parks says West Virginia participates in America's State Parks First-Day Hike initiative.
Free, guided hikes are led by state park naturalists and superintendents. Details are available at the state park website.