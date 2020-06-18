WASH grand opening June 19 at Huntington Mall

A few months ago, Studio 3 spoke with the Huntington Mall about their Small Shop Showdown. It was a competition for anyone to pitch their business plans for the chance to win six months of free rent inside the mall.

Owner Jamie Seabolt on Studio 3.

That lucky winner was WASH.

Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum will be on hand for a ribbon cutting ceremony that will take place at 10 a.m. Friday.

The store is close to the kids play place inside the Huntington Mall.

Owner Jamie Seabolt says WASH has plans to open another location in early August at the Ashland Town Center.

