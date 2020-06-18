WASH to open additional location in Ashland

A new store will soon be opening at the Ashland Town Center.

Owner Jamie Seabolt told WSAZ exclusively on Studio 3 Thursday that WASH will be opening a location in early August.

WASH will hold a grand opening at the Huntington Mall location on Friday, June 19.

The store is located near the Children’s Play Place.

Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum will be on hand for a ribbon cutting ceremony that will take place at 10 a.m. Friday.

The first 50 customers through the door who spend $30 or more will receive $10 Huntington Mall Gift Cards.

According to a press release, WASH is a business that offers a mix of personal hair and skincare products, including soaps, shampoos, bath bombs, shower steamers, beard oil, tub taffy and more. The products are formulated with fresh, vegetarian ingredients that are formed with great artistry into shapes.

As part of the Small Shop Showdown, WASH competed with a variety of other local entrepreneurs who described their business concepts to a panel of real estate leasing experts.

As the winner, WASH will enjoy six months of free rent inside Huntington, along with a package of marketing assistance.

