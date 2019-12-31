WATCH | A look back at 10 years of memorable WSAZ stories

As the calendar switches over to 2020, we are looking back at some of the stories that made headlines in the 2010s.

As the calendar switches over to 2020, we are looking back at some of the stories that made headlines in the 2010s.

In the last 10 years, WSAZ has brought you breaking news coverage from the Upper Big Branch Mine disaster in 2010.

In 2012, severe weather dominated the headlines with a deadly tornado outbreak, widespread damage from a derecho, and heavy snow from Superstorm Sandy.

In 2016, we covered the execution-style killings of the Rhoden family in Pike County, Ohio, an overdose outbreak in Huntington, and deadly flooding throughout West Virginia.

Our stories also showed the good our communities have to offer, as neighbors supported friends going through illness, and cheered on local talent on a national stage.

One family's mission to honor their son and his love for random acts of kindness went viral, and reached nearly 100 countries.

WSAZ has been there for all the stories that matter to you. We will continue to do that in 2020 and the many years to come.