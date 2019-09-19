WATCH | A sneak peek inside the new Herbert Hoover High School

We are getting a look at renderings for the new Herbert Hoover High School.

Kanawha County Schools posted a video to their Facebook page, showing renderings of what the new Herbert Hoover High School will look like.

The rebuilding of the school comes after the original high school was substantially damaged during the 2016 flood that claimed 23 lives.

If the land purchased by Kanawha County officials is cleared for building, district officials expect to break ground by the end of this year.

The new school is expected to open in early to mid- 2021.

