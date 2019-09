Join Katie Wilson and Sarah Sager for a new show, Studio 3, debuting Sept. 9, 2019 on WSAZ.

Join Katie Wilson and Sarah Sager for a new show, Studio 3, debuting Sept. 9, 2019 on WSAZ. The lifestyle show will air from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. every weekday. (Source: WSAZ)

The lifestyle show will air from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. every weekday.

Watch Katie and Sarah's behind-the-scenes video to see what they have been up to during rehearsals and what's in store for Studio 3.