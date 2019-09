Billy Hunt and Pat Jones sit down with Katie & Sarah in Studio 3 to talk about their viral video, when Pat dressed up as the bride on Billy's wedding day.

Best Man surprises Groom dresses as bride for first look.

The first look was all caught on camera.

The video has been viewed over 3 million times.

You can watch the video on Always Hope Creative's Facebook Page.

https://www.facebook.com/AlwaysHopeCreative/