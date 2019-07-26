WATCH | Crowd sings 'Take Me Home, Country Roads' at World Scout Jamboree

Are you really visiting West Virginia if you don't sing along to John Denver?

A video shows a sea of scouts crowded around a stage singing "Take Me Home, Country Roads."

Thousands of scouts are attending the 2019 World Scout Jamboree in Glen Jean, West Virginia. A memorable moment from the jamboree is taking off on Facebook.

Bobby Palmer posted a video Wednesday evening from Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve. That video now has more than 3,200 shares and hundreds of comments.

"Thousands of Scouts doing the WV Song...Country Roads Take Me Home at the World Scout Jamboree," Palmer wrote. "Awesome!!!"

This is the first World Scout Jamboree to be held in the United States since the 1967 celebration in Idaho.