WATCH | 'Enough of these secret hearings.' West Virginia representative documents impeachment protest

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives brought a closed-door deposition to a halt on Wednesday by entering a secure room where the hearing was taking place.

More than two dozen lawmakers, including West Virginia’s Alex Mooney, were part of the demonstration, which delayed the deposition by five hours, our media partner WV MetroNews reports. The testimony was part of the House’s impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, which Republicans have argued should be held entirely in an open setting.

Members of the House’s Oversight and Reform, Foreign Affairs, and Intelligence committees were scheduled to hear testimony Wednesday morning from Deputy Assistant Defense Secretary Laura Cooper; her responsibilities involve policy with Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia.

Lawmakers heard the deposition in a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, a secure room where classified briefings are held. Lawmakers not part of the committees involved in the impeachment inquiry could not participate.

Mooney called the impeachment inquiry a “kangaroo court,” adding West Virginians expect him to defend the president from impeachment.

“I’ve been urging for a while for members to go down there and listen to the testimonies accusing the president of things,” he told MetroNews. “It’s all very one-sided because the president is not allowed to have his legal counsel present, he’s not allowed to cross-examine witnesses, (and) he’s not allowed to offer counter-evidence. It’s a completely one-sided hearing.”

Republican committee members have equal time to ask questions in hearings, but Mooney said the process is unfair because most representatives cannot hear evidence or question witnesses.

“Most of America has their representative unable to represent them at these hearings,” he said. “This is an investigation, openly stated, to impeach President Trump. That is what they are trying to do.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced the impeachment inquiry on Sept. 24 in light of a call between Trump and Ukraine’s leader in which the president referenced investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. Mooney told MetroNews earlier this month the president did nothing wrong in requesting such action.

When asked on Wednesday about the impeachment inquiry process, Mooney said everything should take place in an open session.

“There’s nothing going on there that would require a closed meeting,” he said.

A video by the Washington Examiner shows Mooney walking toward the secure meeting room holding his cell phone. The devices are not allowed in a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility. Mooney later released a video he took with his phone showing him walking toward the meeting room and being told he and other lawmakers cannot bring cameras inside.