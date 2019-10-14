WATCH | Heartwarming video shows community support for Gallia County woman fighting breast cancer

Friday night's game at Gallia Academy High School was about so much more than just football. It was about the community coming together to stand alongside the head coach and his family as his wife battles breast cancer.

A heartwarming video shows a "Pink Out" at the Gallia County High School football game Friday. The head coach's wife is battling breast cancer. (Source: Epic Media)

Epic Media shared a heartwarming video with WSAZ of the "Pink Out" -- an annual event for breast cancer awareness.

"This year's game obviously had more significance because my wife, Jodie, was diagnosed last spring," said Gallia Academy Head Football Coach Alex Penrod.

"My best friend, Katie Ratliff, and my husband, along with some of my close friends, planned to surprise me at the Gallia Academy 'Pink Out' game," Jodie told WSAZ. "They went above and beyond and deserve all the credit for putting together such an awesome event creating breast cancer awareness."

The wife and mom of two was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in April.

"Needless to say, I was shocked," said Jodie. "I’m only 37 years old and have a four and almost 2-year-old, so it definitely wasn’t something I ever expected to face."

She found a lump while bathing one evening and texted a family friend who works at Pleasant Valley Hospital. They immediately scheduled a consultation and mammogram.

"They called me that day and recommended I get a biopsy, which occurred the next week," said Jodie.

A week after that, she found out she had estrogen positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Jodie said her doctors worked quickly to assemble a care team. On May 30, she had a double mastectomy. She also had immediate reconstruction, but says that procedure failed.

The doctors found a small amount of cancer in one of three lymph nodes they removed, so her oncologist recommended eight rounds of chemotherapy. She has two rounds left to complete.

"I can honestly say that chemo is the worst part of all of it," said Jodie. "I’m hoping to try breast reconstruction again the first of December, followed by five weeks of daily radiation. In addition, because I’m young and my cancer grows with estrogen, my care team recommended I have a total hysterectomy as well, which I will have after radiation."

Throughout her fight, the community has rallied around the Penrod family.

"So many friends and supporters had put in resources to make this event as special as it was," said Alex.

The coach said he worked with Ratliff, Jodie's best friend, to plan the "Pink Out" event. They sent each other pictures and ideas, but he described what it was like to actually see it all come together.

"When I first got to the locker room that day, you could just feel the support in the air," said Alex. "As I walked down our stairs from the locker room to the field, you could see the fences decked out in pink for support and awareness, signs, messages, loads and loads of PINK!!! Then I start seeing images of my wife on homemade pink 'stop' signs with her motto of 'DON’T STOP BELIEVING.' We are warming up on the field for our pregame, and I hear fans chanting the same motto. I see the pink pom poms waving up and down, and I see our kids, student section, and fans decked out in pink for my amazing and courageous wife and all those that have or currently battle breast cancer."

Alex tells WSAZ he tried to bottle up the emotions, but couldn't hold back in the moments right before kickoff. He was about to walk onto the field when he saw a special fan standing on the track.

"As my team busts through our helmet tunnel, pink smoke explodes and my 'kids' come rumbling out and onto the field wearing pink," said Coach Penrod. "Next thing I know, my wife, who has yet been able to attend a game, is standing right there. My heart stopped. My eyes wept with tears. We hugged, we kissed, and I told her, 'I love you!' No matter the obstacle, no matter the fight — DON'T STOP BELIEVING!”

As an added bonus, the Gallia Academy Blue Devils won the game against Coal Grove, making their record 7-0 -- the team's best record since 1986.

"This process has been a very long journey, but I say cancer was the best worst thing to happen to me," said Jodie. "I am so thankful for all of the good that has happened because of it. I have an amazing support system."

Because of that support system, Jodie was honored as the top individual fundraiser for the 2019 Komen Southeast Ohio MORE THAN PINK Walk earlier this month.

"The best advice I can give to someone else is to connect with other women who are going or have gone through it," said Jodie. "They will provide you invaluable advice. Also, let people help you. I’ve been so lucky to have the best of friends and family come together and support me in so many ways.”