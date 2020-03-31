WATCH | Leaders hold virtual town hall

Leaders and lawmakers are coming together tonight for a virtual town hall meeting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say this town hall is all about answering questions from the public.

Earlier Tuesday we spoke with Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin who said the public can expect to hear about education, COVID-19 testing, the federal relief package and much more.

The following are expected to participate in Tuesday's town hall: Senator Joe Manchin, Senator Shelley Moore Capito, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango, Executive Director and Health Officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Dr. Sherri Young, Superintendent of Kanawha County Schools Dr. Ron Duerring, Margaret O'Neal of the United Way and David Wagoner from the Charleston Fire Department.

The town hall will begin at 7 p.m. You can watch the meeting live on WSAZ.com.