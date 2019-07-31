WATCH | Moms on a mission meet for the first time

Two moms are on a mission to get life-saving devices on sports fields after one of them lost her 8-year-old son to cardiac arrest.

Kristy Ray and Charli Stevens met in person for the first time Wednesday.

Ray, who is from Lincoln County, started the Live Like Caleb Foundation to raise awareness about the lack of life-saving Automatic External Defibrillators on sports fields in West Virginia. There was no AED around to save her son's life when he collapsed at soccer practice.

In the days after a WSAZ investigation brought to light to the fact that there were no laws requiring AEDs on West Virginia fields, Ray says her inbox was flooded with messages from parents and teams wanting to learn more about how to get defibrillators on their fields.

One of those parents was Stevens. She is credited with saving a man's life using an AED in Lawrence County, Ohio.

Stevens started raising money to get AEDs for youth leagues in her area after our investigation.

Together, the woman have donated a combined 45 defibrillators. They met in person in Ironton, Ohio Wednesday and Ray gave Stevens an AED to give away.