WATCH | Nurse sings gospel music for patient at Ashland hospital

A nurse at King's Daughters Medical Center used his gift to help calm the nerves of a patient going through a stressful time.

Janie Muncy, 80, of Kermit, is usually in church every Sunday. This past Sunday she was in the hospital dealing with heart issues.

So when her nurse, Bobby Blanton, found out she loves gospel music, he used his voice to transform the hospital room into a church sanctuary.

Muncy's family recorded the special moment and shared the video with WSAZ.