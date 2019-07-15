WATCH | Teen captures Tropical Storm Barry on video during vacation

You can see several bright flashes of lightning in a video of Tropical Storm Barry submitted to us by a WSAZ viewer.

A teenager from Greenup County, Kentucky sent WSAZ a video of the storm she encountered at Panama City Beach.

The storm has since weakened to a tropical depression, but it was stronger when Kyra Craft, 17, of Greenup County, recorded the video.

Craft was on vacation at Panama City Beach with her family when she filmed the storm Thursday evening. Craft's dad says they closed all of the beaches in the area Thursday.

Their family is now back home in Kentucky, safe and sound.