WATCH | Thief breaks into Charleston CBD shop

A thief was caught on camera breaking into a business in Charleston, West Virginia.

A thief was caught on camera breaking into a business in Charleston, West Virginia.

The man broke into Green Infusion on West Washington Street. According to the shop's website, they sell CBD infused products and hemp extracts.

Charleston Police say it happened sometime Monday.

The burglar forced his way in and stole multiple items. Investigators have not been able to identify the man yet.

If you recognize the man or have any information about the case, call the CPD Criminal Investigation Division at (304) 348-6480. You can also send police a message on the department's Facebook page.