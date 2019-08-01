WATCH | This 3-year-old drummer will blow you away

A small drummer put on a big performance in the WSAZ studio Thursday afternoon. We should mention he is just three years old.

Kingston Price, 3, of Charleston, showed off his drumming skills in the WSAZ studio.

Kingston Price, of Charleston, appeared on First Look at Four to show off his incredible talent.

His parents tell WSAZ that even from an early age, Kingston loved the drums. As a baby, he banged on pots and pans for fun. That excitement turned into a love for music. Kingston would watch the movie "Drumline" and play along on a daily basis.

Over time, he got better and better. When he was one year old, his grandpa bought him his first drum set.

Mark Price, Kingston's dad, joined in. Now they're a father-son duo.

You can find the child playing the drums during praise and worship with the Shiloh Baptist Church children's choir in Charleston. He also is set to perform at the 30th anniversary of Multifest.

Kingston is currently the youngest brand ambassador for "Got Pocket?" -- a musician-based brand out of Atlanta, Georgia.

If you want to see more of Kingston, you can follow him on his Instagram, @drummerkingprice.