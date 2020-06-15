WATCH | Why do thermometers sometimes differ?

On hot, sunny days during the summer, a house's porch thermometer will often read hotter than an airport thermometer. Meteorologists typically show the airport temperatures on their weather maps because these are considered "official" for recording purposes.

So why is there a difference, and which thermometer is correct? Meteorologist Andy Chilian uses augmented reality graphics to explain.