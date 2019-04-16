WATCH: Deer crashes into store, leaves out other door

A South Georgia gas station had a different kind of customer Tuesday that crashed through the front door, didn’t find what it was looking for and left out the other door.

The video has been viewed over 44,000 times and has over 1,000 shares. (Source: WALB)

A deer burst through the front door of a Citgo station in Omega, according to a video the Omega Police Department posted to its Facebook page.

The video shows a deer in the store for a short time before leaving out the other door of the store.

