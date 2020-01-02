WATCH: Doctor saves dog after leash gets caught in Fla. elevator

A Florida doctor jumped into action and saved a life when a dog’s leash got caught in an elevator, dragging it off the ground.

After a dog's leash caught got in an elevator, Dr. Mohammad Awad snapped the leash, saving the dog's life. (Source: Dr. Mohammad Awad/Bay News 9/Spectrum News/CNN)

The horrifying incident was captured on a 27-second surveillance video. In it, a woman and dog are seen just outside an open elevator Monday night in the Olympus Apartments in Tampa, Fla.

The elevator doors close on the dog’s leash, dragging the dog up as it rises. The woman panics, trying to free the pup.

Just then, Dr. Mohammad Awad walks in with a plate of food on his way home from work. He immediately throws the food, not wasting a second before he’s helping to pull the dog down.

“I dropped all my food and jumped to try and grab the dog and break the leash,” Awad said. “Initially, it didn’t work out, so I went back at it again. The dog is screaming, screaming, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, the dog has seconds to live.'”

Thankfully, Awad was able to snap the leash free, and the dog jumped to safety.

"Even though I’m a human physician, I went and examined the dog, touched its throat, looked at it. The dog drank some water. I knew it’d be OK,” Awad said.

The doctor says he’s grateful he was there and that his instincts took over. He didn’t know the woman he helped or the dog, but he says he’d do it again in a heartbeat.

"I feel like anyone else in my position would have done the same thing,” Awad said.

